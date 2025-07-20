Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes

Princess Kate is reportedly “looking forward” to one cherished royal tradition she absolutely loves.
The Princess of Wales is set to make a memorable family moment this week on Prince George’s 12th birthday on Tuesday.
Kate has mentioned a sweet birthday tradition she enjoys with her kids, and chances are she’s gearing up for it again.
While conversing with BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry, in 2019, the future Queen of Britain offered a glimpse into her family celebrations on birthday.
Speaking to the former Great British Bake Off judge, Kate said she personally bakes the birthday cakes for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each year.
She told Mary, "I love making the cake."
Kate went on to say, "It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."
As Prince George marks his 12th birthday on July 22, the cherished royal tradition is expected to be upheld once again.
The royal watchers expect a new photograph of George to be released to give nod to the eldest kid.
Prince William and Princess Kate along with their children are spending the school holidays privately.