Tom Brady shares 'unexpected' truth from his NFL career

Tom Brady has shared a surprising detail about the toll his career took on him.
Brady recently admitted that facing Ray Lewis, a tough and aggressive defender, took a serious physical toll on him that even now, after retiring, Brady says he's still experiencing problems from those intense game.
Brady made joking remark about Lewis during recent episode of his YouTube series, saying, "That guy is still responsible for the shoulder pain I have."
This comment referred to an injury he sustained during a rare loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 AFC Wild Card game, as per MARCA.
According to Brady, the physical beating he took, especially from Lewis, left a lasting mark and influence how he trained, recovered and prepared for games for the rest of his career.
Brady went on to share, "When you're getting hit, there's a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account."
"Because if you f**k around, you're gonna get hurt. You don't mess around with your training, because you will pay the price," Brady added.
After retiring from the NFL, Brady is now involved in several major business ventures.
He works as the top football analysts for Fox Sports, owns a small share of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, is involved in CardVault, a company in the valuable sports collectibles industry) and also owns his electric boat racing team called Team Brady in the E1 series.