'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases unlikely bond between android, Predator

The brand-new trailer for Predator: Badlands has teased a surprising crossover between the Predator and Alien franchises.
On Monday, July 21, the 20th Century Studios released a trailer for the upcoming project directed by Dan Trachtenberg.
Starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, the newest entry in the Predator world is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator finds an ally in an android and embarks on a treacherous journey.
The Predator, known as Dek, deemed a weakling by his species, embarks on a solo hunt across one of the universe's deadliest planets to prove his worth to his clan.
However, he is not as alone as he initially thought, as Dek would be accompanied by Thia, a synthetic created by the Alien franchise's ominous Weyland-Yutani Corporation.
The new trailer began with the android waking up as she finds herself joining a predator in need of help.
Revealing the final look, the All the Bright Places actress portrays a legless character, making her fighting skills more remarkable.
After reluctantly giving in on the offer of Thia's help, the trailer shows Dek carrying around her torso like a backpack.
The trailer concludes with Fanning solemnly noting, "We might not be alone in this hunt."
Notably, Predator: Badlands is set to hit theatres on November 7.