Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis’s health has been deteriorating for years now, as he continues to live with a debilitating condition, frontotemporal dementia.
This condition has progressed steadily since the 70–year-old actor was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.
The Jackal alum can reportedly no longer speak, read, and experience difficulty in walking; however, his family has yet to confirm details regarding the actor’s mobility.
A few months earlier, Willis’ family shared his health update reassuring fans that while the disease keeps spreading, The Sixth Sense actor is in stable condition.
They further highlighted their ongoing support for Willis and their family’s unbreakable bond during this challenging time.
Currently, there is no latest official confirmation of a further decline in Willis’ health beyond what his family previously reported.
Despite the ongoing speculation, the Willis family has remained consistent and grateful for the overwhelming love and support from fans all across the globe.
What is Frontotemporal dementia?
Frontotemporal dementia is a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal regions of the brain, leading to significant changes in behaviour, personality, mobility, and more.
As Willis family remains consistent for understanding, fans from all over the world continue to send support and strength to Bruce Willis and his loved ones.