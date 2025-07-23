Jennifer Lopez makes provocative confession about ex Ben Affleck in new song  

Jennifer Lopez is taking revenge on her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with a bizarre confession during her electrifying performance in Italy.
The actress-turned-singer made headlines on Monday, July 21, due to her bold claims about private life while performing live at the Lucca Summer Festival.
According to The Sun, Lopez addressed the large crowd at one point and began singing her new song, Wreckage of You, which many believe is inspired by her recent divorce from the Batman star.
"I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard," the On the Floor hitmaker noted.
She continued, "But there are other days … maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty."
As the critically-acclaimed singer's video clip from the concert went viral on social media, several fans assumed that the musician took a scathing jab at her former partner.
The singer also reportedly performed her new song, Up All Night, which she released on July 8.
For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour concert, months after parting ways with Ben Affleck.