Apple introduces AppleCare One Subscription plan for several devices

Apple has launched the latest variant of its AppleCare service, enabling users to cover several devices for a single monthly rate.

AppleCare One’s unlimited device repairs for several things, including battery replacements, loss and theft protection for iPhones, iPads, and more are only available for $19.99 per month for three devices.

Notably, users can add additional devices to the plan for $5.99 each.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, users can save up to $11 every month once you sign up for AppleCare One with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

To sign up for AppleCare One, users are required to buy it at the same time you make a purchase for the latest piece of Apple hardware.

Afterwards, add it to a product you’ve purchased within the past two months, or upgrade to it from an active AppleCare+ plan.

Once users have signed up for AppleCare One, though, they will be able to add devices to their plan that are less than four years and a part of your Apple account.

AppleCare One coverage will also automatically transfer from devices you trade in to your new devices, as long as they’re tied to your Apple Account.

Notably, all the AppleCare subscriptions fall under the company’s Service segments, including subscriptions of Apple Music+, iCloud subscriptions, and more.

