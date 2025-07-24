Jennifer Lopez shares wild glimpses into her lavish 57th birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez has turned 56 and to celebrate the occasion the pop star went wild!
On Wednesday, July 23, the Atlas actress took to her Instagram Story to share her lavish celebrations in Turkey.
In one of the videos, Lopez looked excited as she was presented with a massive three-tier cake topped with sparklers as a group of bottle girls hoisted champagne in the air.
The singer who has dropped a new single on her birthday could be seen vibing to her song while holding a drink in one hand.
For her birthday bash, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck slipped into a bold low-back silver gown, leaving little to the imagination.
“Rolling it out for the hardest working boss in the league...also she looks 27. Happy Birthday @jlo,” one of her friends wrote on the video Lopez shared on her account.
Earlier in the day, Lopez debuted the new song, Birthday, live on stage during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 European tour show at the Regnum The Crown resort in Antalya, Turkey.
“Name on top of the cake, it’s my birthday / I’ma make this famous ass shake, it’s my birthday,” she sang.
This marks as Jennifer Lopez’s first birthday after her high-profile divorce with Ben Affleck, whom she tied the knot in July 2022.