Elon Musk roasts veteran miner’s explosive coal rant with blunt online jab

Elon Musk roasts veteran miner’s explosive coal rant with blunt online jab
Elon Musk roasts veteran miner’s explosive coal rant with blunt online jab 

An Australian miner's angry and profanity-laced rant about the decreasing use of coal has caught the attention of Elon Musk.

Musk, who is known for supporting climate-friendly initiatives gave brutal response to Gerry Noonan, a veteran expert in mining, whose previously recorded video went viral after it was reposted by a co-host of the Money of Mine podcast Travis Ricciardo.

In that video, Noonan expressed his concerns during an interview in which he criticized the ongoing global shift away from coal as a main source of energy.

Gerry, who founded his company Geotech in 1972, said in an interview with global mining equipment supplier Epiroc, "We have coal, because we have the biggest coal deposits in the world, but we're not allowed to burn the f***ing stuff, so the world's rooted, really."

"It's alright to be idealistic, but you have to be realistic. And until the lights go out, the idiots that want to be green on everything and not do mining and not do coal, not do anything, they're going to have to go back and use candles and live in tents. You might f***ing laugh, but it's true," he further remarked.

In response to these statements, Tesla's CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) and replied sarcastically by writing, "If he looks up, he will see something called 'The Sun'," to which Ricciardo responded, “Coal is ancient solar power, compressed over millions of years. A natural wonder that affords reliable energy when the sun goes down.”

Elon Musk roasts veteran miner’s explosive coal rant with blunt online jab

He then described Mr Musk as “not an idiot, but he is a f***wit."

Australia's use of coal for generating electricity has dropped significantly, from almost 85% in 2008 to about 50% last year.

This change is mainly due to the lower coast of renewable energy sources, the ageing condition of coal plants and growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions to meet climate goals.

Related
Read more : World

Jerome Powell corrects Donald Trump’s mistakes on camera: Will he be fired?

Jerome Powell corrects Donald Trump’s mistakes on camera: Will he be fired?
President Donald Trump has opened up about dismissal plans for the Federal Reserve chair in the latest tour of the headquarters

Canadian ice hockey players found not guilty in sexual assault case

Canadian ice hockey players found not guilty in sexual assault case
Five Canadian ice hockey players were cleared from sexual assault claims in a surprising court decision

US Justice Department meets Ghislaine Maxwell over controversial Epstein files

US Justice Department meets Ghislaine Maxwell over controversial Epstein files
The British socialite aside from introducing Jeffrey Epstein to e=high-profile individuals also allegedly trafficked young girls for the American financier

Amy Sherald withdraws solo show from Smithsonian over censorship concerns

Amy Sherald withdraws solo show from Smithsonian over censorship concerns
The American painter was set to become the first Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery

Most powerful passports in 2025 revealed with US falling to lowest rank ever

Most powerful passports in 2025 revealed with US falling to lowest rank ever
The top three most powerful passports are now held by Asian countries

Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours

Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours
The flooding damages bridges, swept away cars and forced people to evacuate from the area

How many women face domestic abuse in UK? New data reveals alarming rate

How many women face domestic abuse in UK? New data reveals alarming rate
The rate of individuals who experienced sexual assault, domestic abuse or stalking was notably higher among women compared to men

UK, India seal major trade agreement after three years of negotiations

UK, India seal major trade agreement after three years of negotiations
This trade deal will create over 2,2000 jobs in the UK and boost the British economy by £4.8bn a year