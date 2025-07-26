Charles Spencer unveils Princess Diana's lookalike in rare family photo

Charles Earl Spencer has given a rare glimpse of her late sister and Princess Diana's lookalike from the Spencer family.
The 61-year-old maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry recently took to his Instagram account to share never-before-seen pictures of his ancestors who were the spitting image of the late royal member.
Earl Spencer uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of his grandparents, Albert and Cynthia Spencer, who were enjoying tea in the courtyard of his family estate, Althorp.
He captioned his post, "My grandparents having tea in Althorp's courtyard – Summer, 1940," he captioned the post."
As Earl Spencer's post gained popularity, several fans were quick to rush the comment section to express their heartfelt admiration over Spencer’s clan, with one adding, "I can see Diana in your grandmother. So beautiful."
"How beautiful they are. Your grandmother looks like Lady Diana. And in the family line, Diana's sons lost their mother too at a very young age," another chimed in.
A third one added, "Wow. Can see where your sisters get their looks from!"
"I see George in Jack...and Diana in Cynthia...the Spencer genes run strong!!!" the fourth commented.
After the demise of the late Princess Diana and her ancestors, Charles Earl Spencer has been taking care of their historical property, Althorp, in England.