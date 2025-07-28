Max Verstappen blames rain delay for losing podium at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen expressed frustration over rain-delay during Belgian Grand Prix after losing podium.

According to The Guardian, the Belgian GP on Sunday, July 27, was delayed by about an hour and 20 minutes after the rain swept into Spa right before the race.

Verstappen, whose Red Bull car had been readied to make the most of a wet race, was insistent that the drivers could have coped and that as they began racing they would have been able to clear the standing water.

When asked when he believed the race should have begun, he said, “Three o’clock, straight away. It was not even raining. Between turn one and five there was quite a bit of water but if you do two or three laps behind the safety car, then it would have been a lot more clear, and the rest of the track was ready to go.”

“Of course at the end of the day they do what they want, right? I mean, they decide. I just find it is a bit of a shame for everyone, you will never see these classic kind of wet races any more,” the Dutchman added.

It is worth noting that Verstappen finished fourth in the race won by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

