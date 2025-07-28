Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future
Dave Franco has opened up about the future of upcoming film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The 40-year-old actor will be reprising his character as Jack Wilder in the upcoming threequel.

During a chat with Screen Rant, he shared, “Now You See Me 3, coming out in November -- the gang is back, definitely more magic. I'm learning new ways to throw cards. I have the greatest time with that cast. I think our natural love for each other bleeds onto the screen, and I hope to make many more with them.” 

Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman are also set to reprise their roles as Dylan Rhodes and Thaddeus Bradley.

 Meanwhile, newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa will be joining the stellar cast as the next generation of magicians.

Dave told Collider, “I've known this cast for nearly 15 years now, and we all genuinely love each other. There's no set that I laugh on more. I just adore these people, and I think the natural camaraderie that we have kind of bleeds through onto the screen, and people can feel how much fun we're having.”

Ruben Fleischer’s directorial film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is set to release on November 14, 2025.

