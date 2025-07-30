King Charles drops peeks into Duke of Edinburgh’s tour to 107-year-old ship


Over the weekend, Prince Edward made a striking and unannounced appearance at Tower Bridge Quay to celebrate the conclusion of the #DARWIN200 Global Voyage.

During the appearance, the Duke of Edinburgh toured the 107-year-old Dutch tall ship Oosterschelde, which has just set sail on a two-year global voyage, paying homage to the legendary journey of Charles Darwin aboard HMS Beagle.

Now, the 76-year-old monarch has taken to his social media account to share glimpses into the duke’s groundbreaking environmental visit.

In the video, the husband of Duchess Sophie could be seen dressed to the nines as he met with the DARWIN200 team, Darwin Leaders, patrons, crew, and conservation partners.

“Celebrating the incredible voyage of @Darwin200_!” the king’s office wrote in the caption.

They continued, “The Duke met young conservationists and the crew to hear more about their voyage and experiences. 105 young conservationists were selected from 45 countries all over the world and they had opportunity to join part of the voyage.”

“They were selected due to their lifetime passion for nature conservation and their efforts to protect and restore the planet,” the caption added.

Oosterschelde sailed into Falmouth Harbour on Saturday, July 26, marking the end of the Darwin200 voyage, which began in Plymouth in 2023.

Charles Darwin’s original trip on board the Beagle inspired him to develop his theory of natural selection.

Read more :

Royal

King Charles dons traditional attire for key royal engagement in Scotland

King Charles dons traditional attire for key royal engagement in Scotland
His Majesty touched down in Scotland for a short visit earlier this week

Princess Kate ‘celebrates’ new milestone amid family break

Princess Kate ‘celebrates’ new milestone amid family break
Kate Middleton's specially curated art exhibition goes on display at the new V&A East Storehouse in London

Princess Isabella channels Queen Mary in chic ensemble

Princess Isabella channels Queen Mary in chic ensemble
The young royal made a stylish appearance along with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Prince Vincent

Prince Hussein proudly inaugurates Jordan’s first Digital Health Center

Prince Hussein proudly inaugurates Jordan’s first Digital Health Center
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein releases delightful statement as he marks a milestone in modernizing healthcare services

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step
Meghan Markle to make strategical move after Prince Harry's reportedly extend the the invitation to Royal Family

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win
Buckingham Palace releases joy-filled video of Lionesses’ grand royal welcome in London, United Kingdom

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event
The Princess of York and her family represented the Royal Family at the parade celebrating England's victory

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor
The Prince and Princess of Wales's unexpected move gives Prince Andrew big relief amid King Charles feud