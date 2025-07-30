King Charles drops peeks into Duke of Edinburgh’s tour to 107-year-old ship

Over the weekend, Prince Edward made a striking and unannounced appearance at Tower Bridge Quay to celebrate the conclusion of the #DARWIN200 Global Voyage.
During the appearance, the Duke of Edinburgh toured the 107-year-old Dutch tall ship Oosterschelde, which has just set sail on a two-year global voyage, paying homage to the legendary journey of Charles Darwin aboard HMS Beagle.
Now, the 76-year-old monarch has taken to his social media account to share glimpses into the duke’s groundbreaking environmental visit.
In the video, the husband of Duchess Sophie could be seen dressed to the nines as he met with the DARWIN200 team, Darwin Leaders, patrons, crew, and conservation partners.
“Celebrating the incredible voyage of @Darwin200_!” the king’s office wrote in the caption.
They continued, “The Duke met young conservationists and the crew to hear more about their voyage and experiences. 105 young conservationists were selected from 45 countries all over the world and they had opportunity to join part of the voyage.”
“They were selected due to their lifetime passion for nature conservation and their efforts to protect and restore the planet,” the caption added.
Oosterschelde sailed into Falmouth Harbour on Saturday, July 26, marking the end of the Darwin200 voyage, which began in Plymouth in 2023.
Charles Darwin’s original trip on board the Beagle inspired him to develop his theory of natural selection.