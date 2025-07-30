Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan face new warning as Montecito home comes under threat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million Montecito mansion has been placed under a shocking threat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit with a shocking warning as their Montecito residency is under threat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million Montecito mansion has been placed under a tsunami advisory following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who moved to California in January 2020, live in the upscale coastal town of Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

A tsunami advisory was issued Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County,where Montecito is located, by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Officials advised the public to steer clear of beaches, warning that dangerous waves could linger well beyond the first impact.

It is reported that on Wednesday morning, the initial waves triggered by the earthquake had reached coastal areas of the United States, including California and Hawaii.

The communities along the Pacific coast were requested to seek higher ground as tsunami alerts were triggered across Hawaii, Alaska, and the US West Coast.

Authorities in Hawaii ordered evacuations for coastal zones, and sirens echoed across Oahu, prompting residents to head for higher ground.

The traffic jams occurred as many rushed to save from the danger as it came just months after Harry and Meghan’s home faced the threats during the California wildfires in January.

