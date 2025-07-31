Home / World

US baby born from 30-year-old embryo sets record: ‘Hard to even believe’

A baby boy born over the weekend made history after seeting the new record for the “oldest baby.”

According to MIT, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, who arrived on July 26, developed from an embryo that had been in storage for 30 and a half years.

Lindsey Pierce, his mother expressed, “We had a rough birth but we are both doing well now. The baby has a 30-year-old sister.”

“It’s been pretty surreal. It’s hard to even believe,” said Linda Archerd, who donated the embryo.

It is believed to be longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful live birth. The previous record-holder was a pair of twins who were born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

Lindsey and her husband, Tim Pierce, who live in London, Ohio, “adopted” the embryo from a woman who had it created in 1994.

She says her family and church family think “it’s like something from a sci-fi movie.”

The Pierces had tried to have a child for seven years before they decided to adopt the embryo Linda Archerd, 62, made with her then-husband in 1994 through IVF.

