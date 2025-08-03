BTS receives open letter from ARMY amid V controversy

BTS fandom, also known as ARMY, have sent an open letter to the pop band amid Kim Tae-hyung (V) controversy.
Last week, V was announced as a brand ambassador of a beverage company, Coca-Cola.
Following the major announcement, BTS fans quickly took to social media, voicing concerns about the beverage company's complicity in a war conflict.
Army requested the renowned Korean boy band to issue an apology.
The open letter of the fans read, “Your silence and endorsement of boycotted brands such as Coca Cola, McDonalds', Starbucks etc. cannot continue. The BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement calls for a complete boycott of complicit brands and greedy corporations.”
It further added, “You have taught us to speak ourselves against violence, against injustices around the world through your campaigns, through your music and philanthropy.”
The letter concluded, “Please keep being the conscious, responsible and caring humans you have always been. What happened to ‘I wanna be a human 'fore I do some art’? WE NOW URGE YOU TO SPEAK YOURSELF.”
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have yet to address the latest controversy.
On the work front, the boy band will is set to embark on a tour next year.