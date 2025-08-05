Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact

Indiana Fever has failed to provide a return calendar for Caitlin Clark, who is set to miss her 8th straight game.
Despite Fever missing its key player, the team has been dominating the court, as it has won five games and currently ranks third in the Eastern Conference with a 17-11 record.
Although there is no pressure on Clark for a rush return, the team is looking forward to adding her skills to the routine for smoother wins.
Talking to NBA Today, Fever coach Stephanie White noted, "She demands so much gravity on the defensive end of the floor."
White added, "She constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads and makes the right plays for our group, She’s going to continue to allow us to stretch the floor."
Though Clark is often known for her scoring and three-point shot, she is the NCAA's D-I all-time leading scorer.
Her play also elevates the team as a whole due to the attention she draws. She often opens up better looks and opportunities for her teammates and regularly delivers great passes to her teammates.
Indiana Fever have found a strong rhythm in their first season under White and without Caitlin Clark in the lineup; however, upon her return, they are expected to unlock another level of play.