Miguel Uribe, Colombian presidential candidate dies at 39 after violent attack

Miguel Uribe, a Colombian senator and presidential candidate passed away early Monday at the age of 39 after being shot in the head during a campaign event two months ago.
Uribe was hit by three bullets, two of which hit his head, while delivering a campaign speech in a park on June 7 and since then he had been in intensive care at Santa Fe Foundation hospital in Bogotá.
His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, announced his death on social media, saying, "I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you. Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children."
His supporters, who had regularly gathered for vigils during Uribe's treatment and multiple surgeries, said his health worsened over the weekend due to bleeding in his central nervous system, reported Reuters.
Police arrested 15-year-old suspect at the scene shortly after the incident and several more people have been detained since then.
However, it is still unknown who planned the killing or the motive behind it.
As per the reports, his ministry announced a reward of 3 billion pesos (around $740,000) for any information that can help find and arrest the people behind the attack.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his condolences on his X account (formerly Twitter) over Uribe's death, saying, “The United States stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible."
For the unversed, his mother, journalist Diana Turbay was also killed in 1991 during a failed rescue attempt after being kidnapped by the Medellin Cartel led by drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Beside this, Uribe's maternal grandfather, Julio Cesar Turbay served as Colombia's president from 1978 to 1982 while his paternal grandfather, Rodrigo Uribe Echavarria was the leader of the Liberal Party.
Uribe is survived by his wife, son, stepdaughters, father and sister.