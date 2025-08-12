Home / Entertainment

'Eddington' now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July

Ari Aster’s new film, 'Eddington', earned $11 million at the global box office

Eddington now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July
'Eddington' now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July 

Eddington, Ari Aster’s new film, is now available to stream through premium video-on-demand, following its launch in July at the theater.

The film earned $11 million at the global box office.

However, A24 has yet to announce Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K Ultra HD launch dates, though streamers are expecting it to be released by the end of September or early October.

Directed and written by Aster, the neo-western is set in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico, back in May 2020 at the peak of the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico.

The story follows Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) having a conflict with Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) over the town’s pandemic response.

Their clash turned into a violent division among residents, ending in both men running for mayor to decide Eddington’s future.

The cast included Deirdre O’Connell, William Belleau, Cameron Mann, Micheal Ward, Matt Gomez Hidaka, and more.

Currently, streamers can enjoy Eddington in 4K Ultra HD online, with purchase and rental options costing $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Taylor Swift lauded by Travis Kelce for her kindness & authenticity

Taylor Swift lauded by Travis Kelce for her kindness & authenticity
Travis Kelce appreciated Taylor Swift as he compared her kindness with his mom Dona Kelce

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?
Recently, Orlando Bloom said that he may also make a return as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Jennifer Aniston refutes 'nepo baby' claim with emotional statement

Jennifer Aniston refutes 'nepo baby' claim with emotional statement
The 'Friends' star maintained that her career success was not the result of nepotism

Timothée Chalamet shares big news after Kylie Jenner birthday snub

Timothée Chalamet shares big news after Kylie Jenner birthday snub
The 'Wonka' star shared a major update after he skipped a birthday wish to his lady love Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style

Hailey Bieber celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday in effortless style
The Rhode Founder shared the stylish glimpses from Kylie Jenner birthday celebration

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks

From flop to phenomenon: Hollywood actors who made huge comebacks
Lisa Kudrow, Ben Affleck and more proved that a second act can be even better than the first

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise

Emma Stone shares heartfelt words about 4-year-old daughter Louise
Emma Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in steamy photos after latest concert drama

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in steamy photos after latest concert drama
Jennifer Lopez faced a major setback during Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour concert in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift sneakily confirmed 12th studio album's producers through official Spotify playlist

Madonna makes heartfelt plea to Pope Leo on her son Rocco’s 25th birthday

Madonna makes heartfelt plea to Pope Leo on her son Rocco’s 25th birthday
The 'Frozen' singer urges Pope Leo to make significant move in wake of her son Rocco Ritchie's birthday

Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joining Marvel's 'Avengers'?

Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joining Marvel's 'Avengers'?
Ryan Reynolds sparks Deadpool return buzz with exciting Instagram post

Sandra Bullock reflects on unbreakable bond with close pal Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock reflects on unbreakable bond with close pal Jennifer Aniston
Sandra Bullock reveals 'the most pathetic thing' she has done with BFF Jennifer Aniston