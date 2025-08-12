'Eddington' now available on 4K after theatrical launch in July 

Eddington, Ari Aster’s new film, is now available to stream through premium video-on-demand, following its launch in July at the theater.
The film earned $11 million at the global box office.
However, A24 has yet to announce Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K Ultra HD launch dates, though streamers are expecting it to be released by the end of September or early October.
Directed and written by Aster, the neo-western is set in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico, back in May 2020 at the peak of the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico.
The story follows Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) having a conflict with Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) over the town’s pandemic response.
Their clash turned into a violent division among residents, ending in both men running for mayor to decide Eddington’s future.
The cast included Deirdre O’Connell, William Belleau, Cameron Mann, Micheal Ward, Matt Gomez Hidaka, and more.
Currently, streamers can enjoy Eddington in 4K Ultra HD online, with purchase and rental options costing $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.