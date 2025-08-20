AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids 

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated vaccine recommendations, including Covid-19 shots for young children, separating from the current federal health leaders’ guidance.
Unlike the CDC, which has questioned COVID-19 shots for young children and explicitly advised the shots for all children aged between 6 to 23 months unless contraindicated, and a single dose for children aged 2-18 at a higher risk, unvaccinated, or living with vulnerable people.
It recommended making the vaccine accessible to all the people in this group.
AAP’s move comes after months of tensions with federal health officials following Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replacement of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
Notably, AAP, long a liaison to ACIP, refused to attend the meeting held in June, calling the restructured panel “illegitimate,” and was later removed from advisory roles.
However, insurance coverage is a major concern since ACIP decisions set coverage mandates. AAP urged insurers to include its advised vaccines, underscoring scientific guidance.
The agency also updated recommendations for flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and more than 10 other vaccines.
HHS criticised AAP for “politicizing” vaccine policy, while AAP reiterated its unwavering commitment to evidence-based pediatric care.
Experts with the latest Vaccine Integrity Project backed AAP’s guidance, warning the latest federal changes were based on faulty analyses.