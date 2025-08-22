Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series

Home / Sci-Tech

Pixel Journal utilises on-device AI models to prompt users to fill out journal entries

Google has released the latest journaling app called the Pixel Journal at Made by Google event 2025, which comes nearly two years after Apple launched its Journal app in 2023 with the launch of iOS 17.

The Alphabet-owned Google stated that its Pixel Journal utilises on-device artificial intelligence (AI) models to prompt users to fill out journal entries.

Moreover, the app suggests writing prompts relying on memories, your objectives, and previous entries.

It also allows users to add locations, photos, and activity to a journal entry apart from tracking your feelings.

The company stated that the Journal app will know about your patterns depending on your writing habits and offer you with several insights.

For example, whenever you write your entries, the longest entry by word count within a week or month, and numerous entries in a month or week.

It further mentioned that users can lock their journal app to prevent others from using the entries.

Availability

Currently, the Pixel Journal app is only available to the recently launched Pixel 10 lineup; the company plans for its broader launch in the near future.

