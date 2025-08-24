Home / Entertainment

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show

Coldplay played the first of a record-breaking 10 headline shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend


Chris Martin never leaves a moment to win fans heart with his heartfelt gestures!

Over the weekend, Coldplay performed first night of an unprecedented run of 10 shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

During the show, the frontman of Coldplay made a young autistic DJ’s dreams come true as he brought him up on the stage.

In the videos, shared by the official Instagram account of the venue, Martin could be seen inviting AJ Murphy onstage as they fulfilled his request for the band to play Trouble from their debut album Parachutes, which was released in 2000.

Murphy brought a sign with him onstage that reads, “I am autistic, please pick me” next to a rainbow-coloured jigsaw heart.

“This is a spectacular sign, my brother, thank you,” Martin told the fan.

Murphy later took to the comment section to express his gratitude towards Martin as he wrote, “Thank you for sharing my dreams came true yesterday at the best concert and stadium ever.”

Martin also earned praises from social media users for his heartfelt gestures toward his fans.

“I nearly cried when I witnessed this beautiful moment last night,” one penned.

While another gushed, “This is why I love Chris. He cares so much about his fans and wants to make them happy. This is truly admirable.”

“Chris Martin is such a kind soul,” the third added.

The Wembley shows mark a pause in the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is expected to resume in 2027.

You Might Like:

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton scored major wins at the 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York
Lady Gaga performs concert of from Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown New York City

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd
The Brit Award-winning artist performed at All Points East Festival in London on Saturday

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their JONAS20 concert tour in August this year

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom
Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take part in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ viral trend

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’
'Emily in Paris’, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is currently filming for its fifth season

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career
Noah Cyrus opens up about life lessons she learned from sister Miley Cyrus

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been romantically connected since October 2023

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins spotted shooting in Italy after tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who parted ways in September 2024, share two adorable daughters

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance
The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family