Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show

Chris Martin never leaves a moment to win fans heart with his heartfelt gestures!
Over the weekend, Coldplay performed first night of an unprecedented run of 10 shows at Wembley Stadium in London.
During the show, the frontman of Coldplay made a young autistic DJ’s dreams come true as he brought him up on the stage.
In the videos, shared by the official Instagram account of the venue, Martin could be seen inviting AJ Murphy onstage as they fulfilled his request for the band to play Trouble from their debut album Parachutes, which was released in 2000.
Murphy brought a sign with him onstage that reads, “I am autistic, please pick me” next to a rainbow-coloured jigsaw heart.
“This is a spectacular sign, my brother, thank you,” Martin told the fan.
Murphy later took to the comment section to express his gratitude towards Martin as he wrote, “Thank you for sharing my dreams came true yesterday at the best concert and stadium ever.”
Martin also earned praises from social media users for his heartfelt gestures toward his fans.
“I nearly cried when I witnessed this beautiful moment last night,” one penned.
While another gushed, “This is why I love Chris. He cares so much about his fans and wants to make them happy. This is truly admirable.”
“Chris Martin is such a kind soul,” the third added.
The Wembley shows mark a pause in the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is expected to resume in 2027.