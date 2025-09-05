David Lammy appointed Deputy PM by Starmer following Rayner’s resignation

David Lammy has been appointed as the new deputy prime minister following Angela Rayner's departure on Friday, September 5.
Rayner has resigned from her roles as Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister just two days after admitting that she had not paid the full amount of stamp duty on her £800,000 flat in Hove.
She has also resigned from her position as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
Rayner is the fifth minister to resign from Keir Starmer's government over a personal scandal.
After this, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is now conducting a reshuffle of his ministerial cabinet.
Meanwhile, Yvette Copper will leave her role as Home Secretary to become Foreign Secretary with Shabana Mahmood taking over as Home Secretary.
As per BBC, Lammy will serve as both Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.
Steve Reed, who previously held the position of Environment Secretary will become the new Housing Secretary.
Additionally, Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray have been removed from their positions this afternoon.
Pat McFadden will take on the role of Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in a newly formed department that now covers skills, previously managed by the Department of Education.
Meanwhile, as per the outlet, Peter Kyle will take over as Business Secretary, a role formerly held by Jonathan Reynolds.
Whle, Liz Kendall is expected to replace Kyle as Science Secretary.