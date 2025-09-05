US Open men’s singles final set to see President Trump in attendance

US President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance at the US Open since 2015.
Trump, who has not attended the New York City for almost a decade, will attend men's singles final on Sunday, September 7.
A White House official confirmed to the BBC that he is expected to attend this year.
Trump often went to the US Open as a private citizen and had deep connections with several players like 1990 champion Gabriela Sabatina, who he dated briefly.
In 2015, Trump last visited the US Open with his wife, Melania Trump where he was welcomed by American six-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe while watching the tournament from a hospitality area.
No American players will take part in the men's final which will start at 2:00pm local time on Sunday.
Trump has frequently attended major sporting events, especially during his second term including, Super Bowl LIX, Daytona 500, NCAA wrestling championships, several UFC events and the FIFA Club World Cup.
US Open is not the only major sporting event Trump plans to attend. Last month, he announced that he will also be at golf's Ryder Cup on Long Island, which is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 28 in Farmingdale.