Duchess of Kent's granddaughter Lady Marina breaks silence on 'Amama's death

The granddaughter of The Duchess of Kent, Lady Marina Windsor paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Royal just a day after her death at 92.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, September 6, Marina shared an adorable photo of the late Duchess, in which she was striking a side pose in a yellow coloured midy dress.
Offering a look into her emotional bond with her grandmother, Marina penned, "My amazing Amama [yellow love heart] I love you always and forever and more than words could ever say, thank you for everything, all the deep love, special friendship, giggles and hugs."
"I will miss you so much and you will be always in my heart," she concluded.
This tribute from Marina came after her sister, Lady Amelia, also posted a stunning black and white photo of her grandmother with a red heart emoji.
The Duchess of Kent's death news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in an official announcement on Friday, September 5th.
Alongside a black and white photo of the senior Royal, the palace stated, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent."
It continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
The statement further continued, "The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."