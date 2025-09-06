Giorgio Armani honoured in Milan by fashion icons including Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace, a well-known fashion designer, alongside scores of mourners gathered in Milan to pay respects to the legendary fashion icon Giorgio Armani as his body lies in state.
Italian fashion designer Armani passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, September 4, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Armani's coffin is currently displayed in the Armani Theatre, surrounded by candles where people can pay their respects untill Sunday, September 7, following a private funeral on the next day.
Versace visited the theatre on Saturday, September 6, dressed in a dark skirt suit and laid down a bouquet of white flowers there as a tribute.
Several well-known individuals also attended the event including Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala, film directors Gabriele Salvatores and Giuseppe Tornatore, Angela Missoni who is the daughter of the late designer Rosita Missoni as well as other famous designers and influential business personalities.
Multiple reports suggested that Armani had been suffering with health crisis and for the first time in his career, he had to miss his company's fashion shows at Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June.
Armani died shortly before the celebrations that were planned to honour the 50th anniversary of his own fashion label.