Will Smith, Jada Pinkett step out for first time after months of separate living

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together for the first time in 10 months, stepping out publicly despite their unconventional living arrangement.
As per the images received by Page Six, the Bad Boys actor and the Girls Trip actress stepped out to enjoy a dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday.
For the outing, Smith was in a joyful mood as he smiled at onlookers while his wife, 53, kept a straight face as she walked to her side of the car.
The The Pursuit of Happyness star kept a casual look for the lunch date, wearing a white shirt, a pair of khaki shorts and a white baseball cap.
“Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads in a nude strapless gown, complete with a dramatic hood draped elegantly over her head.”
She paired her look with gold sandals and accessories.
They capped off the outing by hopping into a white Lamborghini en route to their next destination.
The outing came after they were last spotted together in November 2024, when they were seen while leaving dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif.
At the time, Smith and Pinkett Smith walked out of the eatery towards the parking lot with their arms wrapped around each other.
Notably, their rare outings came after in October 2023, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith had been separated for seven years.