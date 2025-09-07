Online child sexual exploitation cases reach record high, experts warn

Experts reported a sharp rise in cases of online child sexual exploitation over the past year.
The Australian Center to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) noted a 41% increase in such reports during the 2024-25 financial year.
A report released on Sunday, September 7 by the Australian Federal Police-led center, 82,764 cases, as per MailUK.
The number of reports of online child sexual exploitation rose sharply from 36,600 in 2021-22 to 40,232 in 2022-23, then to 58,503 in 2023-24.
Online child sexual exploitation involves actions like sextortion and online grooming.
AFP Commander Helen Schneider said these numbers shows the huge global danger of this crime.
"The 41 per cent rise in reports of online child sexual exploitation is hugely confronting. It represents acts of unspeakable horror and trauma that involve Australians as both victims and offenders," she said.
Helen further emphasized that their team is fully dedicated with experts carefully examining extremely disturbing images and videos to protect victims.
She stressed that by increasing public awareness, children are more likely to feel safe, supported and confident in telling adults when they experience or witness such crimes.
The Police also requested parents to stay involved in their children's online activities and maintain a supportive relationship with their kids so that they won't hesitate to share their problems.