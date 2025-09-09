'Umamusume' fans mourn death of popular racehorse character Haru Urara 

Haru Urara, the most beloved Japanese character, has tragically died at the age of 29.
The real-life inspired racehorse icon, which was the main reason behind the creation of the Japanese mobile game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, passed away on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
As reported by multiple media outlets, the Martha Farm in Onjuku, Chiba, confirmed the death of Haru Urara on the same day she left the world.
In the official statement, the officials revealed that the deceased legendary racehorse was suffering from colic, but she lost the battle against the disease the next morning.
A look back at Haru Urara's early life:
Haru was born on February 27, 1996, in Hokkaido, and had participated in multiple events from 1998 to 2004.
She achieved a record of zero wins and 113 losses in a career spanning from her early childhood to adulthood.
However, Haru, who was famous for her inspirational victories and her persistence and determination to lead the winning scores, gained popularity for her exceptional match in March 2003 at Nakayama Racecourse.
Notably, in her 2003 race, she failed to cross the finish line first, but she became an icon as the "shining star of losers everywhere," which inspired several followers.
Her role was retired in 2004, after participating in 113 races.
The talented racer did not leave her position in the racing fields as she secured her last victory in a time-trial match for retired horses in 2019.
Tributes pour in after demise of Haru Urara:
Shortly after her death, the mobile game, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, developer Cygames, shared an emotional tribute to the demise of Haru Urara.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Haru Urara passed away on September 9. The legendary racehorse’s legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara’s care," the team lamented in a statement.
To note, Haru Urara's death followed the demise of another iconic horse named Grass Wonder, who passed away at the age of 30 in August this year.