Prince Laurent makes bombshell announcement about a secret son

Prince Laurent has broken silence on having a secret son with a Flemish model, Wendy van Wanten.
The Prince of Belgium confirmed that he was a father, Clement Vandenkerckhove, before exchanging the wedding vows with Princess Claire.
He shared an official statement to acknowledge his secret son via Belga News Agency.
The 61-year-old royal stated, "With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years. This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved.”
Laurent added, “It is the result of joint consultation. I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter.”
The Prince of Belgium reportedly met Wendy in the mid-1990s during a fashion show. His secret son was born in 2000.
Laurent tied the knot with British-Belgian Claire Coombs in 2003. The royal couple three children, Princess Louise, 21, and 19-year-old twin sons, Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric.
Prince Laurent is a younger brother of the current monarch, King Philippe. He is currently 15th in line of succession.