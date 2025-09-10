Ed Sheeran teases new ‘twin’ album ahead of ‘Play’ release

Ed Sheeran has shared some “exciting” details about his “twin” album ahead of Play release.
The pop icon’s eighth studio album, Play, is set to release on Friday, September 12.
As per The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Ed said, “I made Play and Rewind at the same time and we finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one. So Rewind is I’d say two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go. I guess at some point in the next 18 months it will come out."
The Shape of You singer added, “They’re very much like twin albums. But one lent more into Indian culture and one lent more into nostalgia. So they veered off in different directions. With each album you have the songs you think are the singles and then in the gaps, basically you have to do purposeful songs rather than having ten singles.
Ed’s follow-up album will be released after Play. The release date is not decided yet.
The British singer was asked if he had struggled to narrow down the tunes for Rewind, to which he replied that he hadn't, strangely enough, because each song had a specific purpose.
He explained with examples, noting that songs like Azizam and Sapphire served a different purpose than tracks like Old Phone and A Little More.