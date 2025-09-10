Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro released with A19 chip

Apple has officially unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at the Apple event 2025 on September 9, 2025, with a range of powerful features, delivering record-breaking performance, and significant camera upgrades.
The recently unveiled flagship models deliver up to 40% better performance, making them an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts, and are integrated with advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-centric features.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max specs
Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature a brushed aluminum unibody incorporated with the company’s native vapour chamber for enhanced thermal management, delivering top-notch performance.
Notably, both devices are combined with iOS 26’s efficient power management.
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by a record-breaking 5,088 mAh battery, the largest ever in an iPhone that can be charged to 50% in just 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is integrated with 4,252 mAh.
Both the Pro models are equipped with the A19 Pro chip, but feature a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU. They consist of N1 too; however, no Apple-built C1 modem.
For optics, the Cupertino-based tech giant has integrated a 12MP to 48MP for the telephoto lens on the 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, offering up to 8x optical zoom at 200mm with the latest 18MP Center Stage front camera, making it a perfect choice for all photography enthusiasts.
Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3 inches screen and a 6.9 inches (Pro Max) OLED Super Retina XDR with 120 Hz ProMotion with brightness to 3000 nits’ peak brightness.
iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro colours
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro come in tantalising hues that never fail to captivate users, including deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.
iPhone 17 Pro Max price and availability
iPhone 17 Pro Max price starts from $1,199. It will be available on pre order from September 12, with accessibility on September 19.
iPhone 17 Pro price and availability
The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099. It will be available on pre order from September 12, with accessibility on September 19.