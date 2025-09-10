Apple brings iPhone 17 Air, ‘thinnest smartphone ever’ with advanced features

Apple has unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, featuring its thinnest smartphone ever, the iPhone 17 Air.
This is the first Air-branded iPhone in the company’s history, as it is said to be the "most power-efficient iPhone ever," which has taken the internet by storm due to its high-end capabilities.
To reinvigorate its brand, the Silicon Valley powerhouse rolled out the iPhone 17 Air, which CEO Tim Cook called “a total game changer.”
Apple IPhone 17 Air features
The Apple iPhone 17 Air is 5.6 mm thin and features a 6.5-inch 120 Hz LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Additionally, the device is built with a Ceramic Shield 2 cover glass and a polished titanium midframe, offering greater durability.
The recently introduced iPhone 17 Air houses Apple's new A19 Pro processor — its most powerful iPhone chip to date.
It promises to deliver all-day battery life with up to 40 hours of video playback.
The iPhone 17 Air is also integrated with iOS 26 onboard with the Apple Intelligence suite.
For connectivity, the all-new N1 wireless chip has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Apple iPhone 17 Air comes with a 48MP Fusion Lens with 2x optical zoom and an 18MP Centre Stage selfie camera.
Moreover, it has the latest dual capture video mode that records from the front and rear cameras at the same time, offering an improved user experience.
Apple iPhone 17 Air price and availability
The iPhone 17 Air costs $999, and it will be available on preorders from Friday, with wider launch to start from September 19.