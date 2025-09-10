Nintendo Direct confirmed for September 12: Here's what to expect

Nintendo has officially confirmed the highly anticipated Nintendo Direct for Friday, September 12, sparking a wave of excitement among all the gaming enthusiasts.
The show will run for almost an hour, beginning at 6 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.
Nintendo Direct will come only a day before the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.
Fans are anticipating some significant Mario-related announcements.
During the series’ 35th anniversary showcase, Nintendo announced the most exciting Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and a Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, offering an impressive and fun-filled experience.
This time, several rumours have emerged regarding the launch of a brand-new 3D Mario platformer, along with possible Mario Kart World DLC or even a teaser for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, which is scheduled to debut in April 2026.
Beyond Mario, gaming enthusiasts are desperately waiting for some other major announcements regarding Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, with fans awaiting for its release date reveal.
Other anticipated titles include Pokémon Legends Z/A (October 16) and Kirby: Air Riders (November 20).
Furthermore, fans are anticipating to get updates on The New World of Steam and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Professor Layton, which are scheduled to release in 2025.
This Nintendo Direct promises major revelations and may bring plenty of surprises.