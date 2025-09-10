Arthritis drug Methotrexate may benefit cardiac health, study 

A recent study revealed that a common rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug, Methotrexate, may reduce blood pressure, potentially minimising the risk of cardiac disorders.
According to a research published in the journal Annals of Medicine, Methotrexate minimised blood pressure in contrast to another arthritis drug, sulfasalazine.
Lead researcher and professor of clinical pharmacology at Flinders University, Australia, Arduino Mangoni, stated, “We found that methotrexate lowered systolic blood pressure by an average of 7.4 mm/Hg, which is meaningful because even a small reduction can lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
It is pertinent to mention that RA affects nearly 1 in 100 people and occurs in the immuno compromised individuals, attacking the joints, which leads to swelling and pain.
For the study, researchers randomly assigned regular boosters of methotrexate or sulfasalazine in 62 recently diagnosed people.
Following six months, participants who received methotrexate showed a significant decline in systolic blood pressure.
Notably, the effect was not associated with enhancements in arthritis symptoms or artery stiffness, indicating methotrexate may enhance cardiac health by improving vascular function and minimising inflammation.
However, genetic factors had influenced the benefits on participants.
“If someone has specific gene variants, methotrexate might add a heart health benefit to its usual role in treating rheumatoid arthritis by the positive effect on blood pressure,” Mangoni said.
However, senior researcher Sara Tommasi stressed the need for further research to confirm these findings.