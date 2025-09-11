Peter Mandelson sacked as UK ambassador over Epstein links

The United Kingdom has fired Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, September 11.
This decision was made due to his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
As per multiple reports, Mandelson came under increasing criticism for his link to Epstein after US lawmakers revealed a birthday book containing a note he wrote describing Epstein as his "best pal."
But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended Mandelson in parliament on Wednesday, September 11 that he fully supported Mandelson despite the ongoing controversy.
However, just hours later, the situation worsened when Bloomberg revealed emails showing Mandelson's friendship with Epstein and his willingness to discuss Epstein's 2008 Florida case with political contacts.
In an interview with The Sun on Wednesday, Mandelson admitted that the words he had written were "very embarrassing" and was concerned that more embarrassing messages might come out.
The 71-year-old further explained that his note was written before Epstein was convicted in 2008.
However, emails obtained by Bloomberg showed that Mandelson continued to support Epstein even after his conviction.
The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said, “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador."
“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," it added.
Mandelson has now been forced to resign from three top government roles due to scandals.