Witty insult replies that make you look smart and unbothered

When a person insults us harshly, it can sometimes leave us speechless and may even cause lasting emotional damage.
Many people have experienced moments when, during a heated exchange, they can't think of the right response and only later, after the argument is over, they realize what they should have said.
But scientist now believes they have found the best and ideal way to respond to such situations.
They explained that negative impact of a cruel insult can be turned around in your favour if you give the right reply.
In a piece for BBC Science Focus, neuroscientist and lecturer Dr Dean Burnett explained that a simple-three-word can be the best short reply to an insult, saying it can weaken or even undo the impact of someone's nasty remarks.
According to Dr Burnett, the best comeback to an insult is to say, "Calm down, grandma."
Dr Burnett explains that an insult only has as much effect as the reaction it gets and this reply works because it shifts the situation so the insulter looks foolish or inferior instead of powerful.
The academic explains in the piece, 'Someone says, "Your haircut looks stupid," and by replying with "Okay, calm down grandma" to an insult, you make the other person seem outdated or uncool, which makes them look silly, especially if the person is clearly not your grandma, such as young man in his twenties.
Other witty replies to turn around an insult:
Experts also suggested other witty replies to twist the insulter's words in a way that embarrasses them.
For example, if someone says they don't understand why your attractive partner is with you, replying with, "Would you like me to explain it to you? With crayons" makes them look childish and unintelligent.
Another method, called "co-constructing criticism" involves accepting the insult and turn it into a humorous way which can make you appear confident.
For example, if someone called you fat, you reply, "I should hope so, I’ve spent enough money to get this way," which turns the insult into joke and reduces its sting.