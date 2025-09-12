Salma Hayek wows in daring low-cut look on starry night out

Salma Hayek stole the spotlight at a star-studded Kering event, dazzling in a low-cut black gown that showcased her timeless beauty and undeniable glamour.
The Frida starlet served looks in a sexy black dress at the glitzy Kering Foundation 4th Annual Caring For Women Dinner in NYC on Thursday.
The 59-year-old actress attended the event alongside other celebrities, such as Jessica Chastain and Linda Evangelista.
Hayek also accompanied her husband Francois-Henri Pinault - who is the Kering CEO as well as the Chairman of the Kering Foundation.
For the outing, she opted to wear a strapless black gown that hugged her figure and featured a daring plunging neckline.
The timeless look was elevated by her glossy brunette tresses, styled in a sleek half-updo that drew attention to her radiant features while allowing soft strands to cascade gracefully over her shoulders.
To accessorize her look she wore minimal accessories to allow the outfit to be the main focal point, and added a pair of sparkling silver earrings.
She also channeled glamour with a small black clutch bag in her hand to hold a few items she needed during the evening.
Hayek dolled up by adding a layer of mascara to her lashes as well as a smoky shadow around her eyes.
Her glamorous outing came after she celebrated her 59th birthday on September 2.