Nutrient in vegetables may help the body combat cancer, study

A recent study revealed that a zeaxanthin, a plant-derived carotenoid, discovered in leafy greens and corn may strengthen the body’s cancer-fighting immune cells and increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy.
According to research published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, zeaxanthin improved the ability of CD8+ T cells - immune cells that kill malignant tumours.
When administered orally to mice, the nutrient reduced the growth of melanoma and colon tumors.
The effect disappeared when CD8+ T cells were removed.
Senior author and a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, Dr. Jing Chen, stated, “We were surprised to find that zeaxanthin, already known for its role in eye health, has a completely new function in boosting anti-tumor immunity.”
Chen continued, “Our study shows that a simple dietary nutrient could complement and strengthen advanced cancer treatments like immunotherapy.”.
The researchers discovered that zeaxanthin helps stabilise the T-cell receptor (TCR) complex on CD8+ T cells.
As a result, the T cells produce more cytokines, which assist them to attack cancer in a more effective way.
Lab tests indicated that zeaxanthin strengthened engineered T cells’ ability to combat melanoma, myeloma, and glioblastoma. In mice, pairing it with immunotherapy slowed tumor growth, but researchers stressed the need for human trials.