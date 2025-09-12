'Dragonronpa 2x2' thrills fans with unexpected trailer release: Watch

The unexpected release of the trailer for Dragonronpa 2x2 has left fans in a frenzy.
A brand-new instalment in the high-speed detective action series dropped its first look on Friday, September 12th, 2025.
The trailer features both a brand-new scenario and the freshly revamped original scenario from Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair.
According to media reports, the visual novel game series is set for its North America and Europe premiere in 2026.
The cast and setting of characters remain the same, but an incident triggers a completely different chain of events with multiple victims, culprits, and tricks.
Fans reactions on Dragonronpa 2x2 trailer release:
As the initial trailer of the series went viral on social media, several novel game fans began commenting on the unexpected trailer drop.
One fan noted, "One of the most unexpected reveals, honestly. A random remake of Dangan 2 with a whole new route?! Especially considering the series has never dabbled with routes before?!!"
"If the alternative route with new victims and class trials is as fleshed out as the main route, this is super cool!" another user wrote.
A third added, "They have the chance to do the funniest/greatest thing and kill Nagito right out of the gate in this new route."
"2 x 2 = 4 just saying. Wouldn't be surprised if the alternate route actually leads as a sequel of sorts, knowing the creator lol," a fourth sarcastically said.
The initial instalment of the popular Japanese novel game developed by Spike Chunsoft, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, was released on July 26th, 2012.