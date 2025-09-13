Jasper Philipsen claims third Vuelta a Espana stage victory after sprint showdown

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish on an uphill section.
Philipsen won his third stage of the Vuelta a Espana by beating Denmark's Mads Pedersen in a sprint at the end of the 161.9km mostly flat route from Rueda to Guijuelo.
Pedersen, who leads the points classification started his sprint early, but Philipsen overtook him to win by about a bike length, with Venezuela’s Orluis Aular finishing in third place.
Philipsen expressed, "It was a really, really tough finish. After 11 days not going this deep, it hurts," as per BBC Sports.
He added, "With this team, we try to keep the winning flow going and we will try to keep it going on Sunday. But it's going to be hard because it's been a tough three weeks."
Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard increased his overall lead over Portugal’s Joao Almeida to 44 seconds in the general classification.
He gained an extra four seconds by winning the intermediate sprint in Salamanca 60 km before the stage finished.
While, Briton Tom Pidcock is two minutes 43 seconds behind Vingegaard in the overall standings in third.
Saturday’s 165.6 km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo is the last mountain stage of the Vuelta a Espana.