iOS 26 set to release on September 15 with advanced features

Apple is set to launch iOS 26 on Monday, September 15, 2025, alongside watchOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and visionOS 26.
The highly anticipated update is expected to go live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, though massive traffic may cause delays.
The operating system launch will come almost a week after the release of Apple’s flagship releases, including iPhone 17 series, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 3, all integrated with a comprehensive suite of advanced features.
The highlight of iOS 26 is the latest Liquid Glass design, which brings a sleek interface with rounded menus and pop-out navigation. While some beta testers praised the Cupertino-based tech giant for the fresh and sleek look, others find it makes readability difficult.
Alongside this design overhaul, iOS 26 will bring a range of cutting-edge features that would never fail to gain significant traction, including Live Translation, dynamic lock screen options, custom snooze durations, a one-handed Camera mode, and more.
Even if you’re not upgrading your hardware, your current device may still get the latest software.
iPhone compatibility: iPhone 11 or later
watchOS 26: Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, SE 2, and Ultra models
macOS 26 Tahoe: Apple silicon Macs (2020+), select 2019+ Intel Macs
iPadOS 26: iPad Pro M4, iPad Pro 3rd Gen (12.9-inch) or later, iPad Air M2/M3, iPad Air 3rd Gen or later, iPad A16, iPad 8th Gen or later, iPad mini A17 Pro, iPad mini 5th Gen or later.
It’s worth noting that the Apple Vision Pro headset will get the visionOS 26 update.