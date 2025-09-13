Selma Blair praises her son for his support amid multiple sclerosis battle

The Cruel Intentions alum, Selma Blair, spoke about how her 14-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, pampers and “takes great care” of her during the moments she needs it.
In a conversation with PEOPLE at the 2025 Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the 53-year-old actress called her son, "brave and wonderful," and praised him for being supportive.
"I'm really in awe of how brave and wonderful he is, and he takes great care of me, too, when at times I need it," Blair stated.
For those unaware, The Killing Gene alum manages multiple sclerosis (MS) and motherhood as a single parent.
In February, the Legally Blonde star spoke with Today regarding the impact of her diagnosis over raising her son Arthur as a single mother.
The Sweetest Thing actress said, "I think since I had him I’d been afflicted with MS, and I didn’t know [because] I was diagnosed later."
She continued, "My fatigue was always the main issue and as any parent knows, especially a single parent, there’s no room for extra fatigue."
Blaire got candid about living with the disease and the way she’s working to spread awareness regarding multiple sclerosis or destigmatise it.
She shares her son with her ex-boyfriend, fashion designer Jason Bleick.