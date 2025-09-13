Hilda Baci attempts Guinness Record for largest jollof rice

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef and former world record holder tried to cook the largest pot of jollof rice ever in front of thousands of people in Lagos.
She had previously set a world record two years ago for the longest cooking marathon, lasting nearly four days.
Baci cooked a massive jollof rice, using 4,000 kg of rice, 500 cartons of tomato paste and 600 kg of onions in a specially made 23,000-litre pot, which took several hours to prepare.
Jollof rice is a key Nigerian dish made by cooking rice in tomato sauce, usually served with meat or seafood.
As per BBC, the Guinness World Records now needs to verify that the attempt meets their criteria.
Baci spent a year planning her massive jollof rice challenge and a team of 300 people worked for two months to build the enormous steel pot needed to cook it.
After cooking, Baci and her team used large wooden spatulas to serve the rice which was then given to the crowd watching the event.
She said to BBC, "We are the giant of Africa, and jollof is a food that everybody knows Africans for. It would make sense if we had the biggest pot of jollof rice, it would be nice for the country."
Baci gained fame after winning a jollof rice competition in 2021.