'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' set to start from September 20: See contestants

Fifteen renowned individuals are all set to rock on the dance floor as Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 23rd series next weekend.
The series is slated to kick off from Saturday, September 20, 2025 on BBC One. It will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly,
BBC has officially released the first official cast photo, with pink dominating the attire.
Famous popularities such as Love Island winner Dani Dyer, a renowned model Ellie Goldstein, actress Alex Kingston (ER, Doctor Who), and former footballer Karen Carney all embraced the lively colour, gaining significant traction.
Other cast members include Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro from Gladiators, who sported the captivating pink trousers, while YouTuber George Clarke was spotted in magenta and floral patterns, and other celebrities also slayed in their looks.
The men brought bold looks too, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was seen in electric blue and broadcaster Ross King alongside rugby star Chris Robshaw in patterned suits.
Drag Race UK finalist La Voix stunned in a flowing red gown, while Apprentice star Thomas Skinner wore a pale blue suit with sparkly lapels.
The judging panel includes Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke — returns to score the tango, jive, salsa, quickstep, and more.
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 full line-up
Check out the full line-up of celebrities all set to hit the dance floor of Strictly Come Dancing 2025:
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – ex-footballer
- Balvinder Sopal – EastEnders star
- George Clarke - YouTuber and podcaster
- Alex Kingston – actor, ER and Doctor Who star
- Dani Dyer – former Love Islander
- La Voix - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist
- Chris Robshaw -former England rugby union player and captain
- Thomas Skinner - The Apprentice star (2019)
- Lewis Cope - actor and Emmerdale star
- Ellie Goldstein - model
- Ross King - Hollywood correspondent
- Vicky Pattison - reality TV star
- Stefan Dennis - Neighbours actor
- Karen Carney - sports presenter and Lioness
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – Nitro from Gladiators