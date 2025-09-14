UK set to deport migrants to France next week under new deal

The UK plans to start sending migrants back to France next week under a new agreement.
This “one in, one out” pilot scheme was created as part of a deal between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during Macron’s state visit to the UK in July.
At that time, the prime minister and the French president hailed the deal as a "good agreement."
As per BBC, many migrants were detained in Dover under the UK-France agreement and the Home Secretary said they will be send back to France soon.
Officials notices have been sent to these asylum seekers, informing them that they will be deported within five days.
As per of the deal, the UK has agreed to take in the same number of asylum seekers from France who have not attempted illegal crossings and those who meet security and eligibility requirements.
As per the outlet, "Both countries have agreed to work towards making transfers with three months after small boat arrivals have entered the UK."
As of 13 September, 31,027 people had crossed the Channel in small boats in 2025, up from 22,440 for the same period in 2024.