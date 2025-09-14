Terence Crawford makes history after beating Canelo Alvarez in thrilling fight

Terence “Bud” Crawford made history in Las Vegas, outpointing Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez by unanimous decision to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world.
Before a record crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium – the largest boxing audience in the city’s history – the 37-year-old Crawford moved up two weight classes to hand Mexico’s biggest star only the third defeat of his career.
The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113, all for Crawford, who improves to 42-0 with 31 knockouts. (The Guardian had it 118-110), reported The Guardian.
Already the first man of the four-belt era to unify titles in two weight classes, the Nebraskan now adds a third, an achievement without precedent in modern boxing.
Having captured world titles in four divisions spanning 135 to 154, he’s now added a fifth at 168. It elevates him from generational talent into the all-time realm of lionhearted weight-jumpers like Harry Greb, Henry Armstrong, Roberto Durán and Manny Pacquiao.
Crawford said afterwards, “Canelo is a great champion. I’ve got to take my hat off to him. He’s a strong competitor. Like I said before, I’ve got nothing but respect for Canelo. I’m a big fan of Canelo and he fought like a champion today.”
“I don’t know. I’ve got to sit down with my team and talk about it. I’d just like to say thank you to all the supporters, thank you to all the haters. I appreciate all of y’all,” he added.
Crawford now stands as a five-weight world champion, adding undisputed status at light-welterweight and welterweight to his latest triumph.