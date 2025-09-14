New ladybird species officially recorded in UK for first time

A new species of ladybird, called the Little Arboreal Ladybird has been officially recorded in the UK for the first time.
Before this, there had been no verified evidence of this species living in Britain.
According to Prof Russell Wynn, director of Wild New Forest, these species appeared after the hot summer and was discovered in moth traps in the New Forest, reported BBC.
He further stated that these ladybirds which are normally found in France and mainland Europe have now migrated across the English Channel and started living in parts of southern England such as Southampton and New Forest.
As per the outlet, these species will now officially be added to the UK Species Inventory as a newly recorded species in Britain.
While surveying the environment, Russel came across the 13-spot ladybird, a species that had been absent from that area for two decades.
Russell said these species are one of several insects that have spread into southern England due to rising temperatures as hot weather made favourable conditions for insects like ladybirds.
"There's lots of evidence of moths and butterflies moving north and gradually colonising," he added.
The New Forest is home to ancient woodland, fens, heaths and bogs, making it a diverse habitat.