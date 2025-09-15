Dainne Buswell, husband Joe Sugg announce first pregnancy

Strictly Come Dancing star Dainne Buswell and Joe Sugg are soon going to welcome their first child.
The couple confirmed the joyous news via an instagram video on Sunday, September 14, 2025, the adorable duo could be seen standing behind a wooden easel and paint, with a background song of the Elton John track, Tiny Dancer.
The lighthearted clip shows the couple painting together, then turning the canvas to reveal three stick figures — one representing Dianne, one for Joe, and a baby between them.
Joe and Dainee penned an emotional message, "Our little baby boy [heart emoji]. We cannot wait to meet you."
Following the delightful news, their couple’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.
The official Strictly account wrote: "So happy for you both! Huge congratulations from the whole Strictly family."
Amy Dowden stated: "Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical. Auntie Ames can’t wait."
Former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley also wrote: "YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES." Head judge Shirley Ballas added: "Ahhhh congratulations to you both @diannebuswell @joe_sugg. Such beautiful news."
Omggggggg I’m so happy for you both that I’m commenting like I know you, but it really is that exciting. Huge congratulations, a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, “This is the best news ever. We are so pleased for you both. Wonderful news!”