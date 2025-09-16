Colin Farrell gets honest about working with Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell has recently opened up about his working experience with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costar Margot Robbie.
The Irish actor sings praises for his costar while speaking to Vanity Fair on the red carpet at the movie premiere in New York on September 15.
While gushing about Margot, Colin said that he has heard so many “wonderful things” about the Barbie actress through the years, knowing “crew members” that worked with her.
Calling her an extraordinary actress, the Total Recall actor mentioned that she’s “the best of people as well”.
Colin added that she’s “fun, bold, bright and really kind”.
Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, the movie follows the story of two single strangers Sarah (played by Margot) and David (Colin) “get to relive important moments from their past” and the “unbelievable journey” that connects them.
Besides Margot and Colin, other cast members include Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea and so on so forth.
Meanwhile, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release in theatres on September 19.