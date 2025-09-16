Ed Sheeran’s new album lyrics spark debate about authenticity

Ed Sheeran has recently sparked debate about authenticity after he releases his new album, Play, earlier this month.
According to some music professionals and fans, the singer has been accused of using “artificial intelligence” or ChatGPT to craft “cheesy and lifeless” lyrics for his new album.
A source revealed to RadarOnline.com that the “AI question hangs over” Ed’s new album.
“Some of the lines feel too generic, too automated, as if they've been spat out by a bot,” they continued.
Another insider is shocked to learn that Ed, who has always been personal and poetic, had to “outsource his soul” this time.
Despite criticism, the singer shared that the album “incorporates Indian instrumentation and sings in Hindi and Punjabi, an attempt to amplify his sound beyond his trademark folk-pop”.
However, there are some lyrics that insiders describe as “clumsy”.
Considering his music, one label source mentioned that audiences “don’t mind polish, but they mind the idea of their favourite songwriter isn’t writing anymore”.
“The suspicion of AI use is toxic in music – it makes everything feel hollow,” they said.
Interestingly, the comments came after the music industry is grappled with the idea of AI reshaping creativity.
Meanwhile, some insiders argue pop is notably “vulnerable” because it “prizes efficiency and hooks”.
One seasoned music producer noted that AI “can churn out serviceable choruses in seconds”.
“But what it can't do is pain, joy, or the raw mess of being human,” remarked a producer.
Looking ahead, the music producer added that this Ed “debate matters as it goes to the heart of whether fans can still trust what they're hearing”.